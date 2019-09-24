Saturday September 14th was the 2019 Northwest GM Nationals held at Pacific Raceways. The weekend agenda was “Show and Go” as there were cars on display and on the drag strip. This annual event was open to all GM made vehicles or vehicles powered by GM engines. The event was presented by Pacific Raceways and sponsored by Pacific Northwest Camaro Club, and Griot’s Garage. The proceeds of the car show and drag racing benefit the Washington State Hot Rod Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund. There is still time this season to enjoy Northwest style racing either on the drag strip or the 2.25 mile road course. Check out www.pacificraceways.com for all the details.