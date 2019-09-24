Weigel Graduates from Basic Training

2019 Tahoma High School graduate Gavin David Weigel recently completed Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes in Illinois. Weigel’s MOS is IC (Interior Communications) and he is set to begin five months of A-school training in Great Lakes.

His classmate and fellow Navy recruit Jacob Michael Langford-Kaiser died this past summer in a tragic automobile accident on the evening that Weigel left for basic training. Weigel, in tribute to his friend, vowed to complete basic training for them both, which he did.