Auburn Museum Has Two Special Exhibits for Families this Fall!

This fall the White River Valley Museum is all about family fun! The Museum is introducing two new exhibits that provide a perfect rainy day escape for the little ones. First up is History Kids Clubhouse, a special pop-up exhibit inviting kids ages four – twelve to see, play and do. For one month only the Museum’s Key Bank Gallery will be converted into a family friendly clubhouse with activities that engage kids and parents in Washington state history. The exhibit features hands on learning, take away projects, and games including:

historic kids dress-up station – perfect for photo-ops!

story time nook where families can listen to really cool oral histories and Native American stories

chance to become a museum curator by using clues to identify artifacts

station to learn how to weave and make yarn

place to try historic settler and Native American games and even take one home!

It takes thirty minutes up to an hour to complete all of the activities in the Clubhouse. Families can extend their trip by visiting the Museum’s permanent exhibits which include LOTS of hands on fun for kids like: a settler’s cabin to explore, a schoolhouse to play in, mystery boxes and smell games, special play tents just for kids, and a caboose the whole family can climb aboard.

After the Clubhouse is closed the Museum will convert the gallery into a place for celebration. Festival of Trees: A Celebration of Community and Culture opens on November 20, 2019 and will run until January 5, 2020. The Festival of Trees encourages us all to catch the holiday spirit and to learn about the traditions and cultures that make up the rich tapestry of people that call the South Sound home. The exhibit will feature artificial pine trees decorated by ethnic heritage groups including: Sons of Italy, Sons of Norway, Iraqi Community Center of WA, Polish Home, Chinese Americans League, White River Buddhist Temple, Pacific Asian Empowerment Program, and the Auburn Marshallese Community to date. Each tree offers a unique look at the culture of those who decorated it and guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite. The tree that collects the most votes will be awarded $500 for their organization! The whole Museum will be decorated for the holidays, making it a perfect holiday stop.

About the White River Valley Museum

The White River Valley Museum creates an exciting and educational experience for visitors through a series of award-winning exhibits and programs on regional cultures, arts and history. The Museum’s artifact collections focus on Puget Sound history, Northwest Native culture, Japanese immigration and the Northern Pacific Railway.

The Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. On the first Thursday of each month the hours are extended from 6 to 8 p.m. It is located at 918 H St. S.E. in Auburn. Regular admission is $5 adults, $2 seniors and children, children 2 years of age or younger are always free. Admission is free for everyone all day on the first Thursday and the third Sunday of every month. Call 253-288-7433 or visit www.wrvmuseum.org for event information.