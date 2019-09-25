Red Cross: Donors of all blood types, races and ethnicities needed

The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.

The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

Eight-year-old AJ Torres requires blood transfusions to treat complications from sickle cell disease , the most common genetic disease in the U.S. The disease is most common among people of African descent or Latino descent, like AJ, and can sometimes cause small blood vessels to become blocked. Diverse donors are important to ensuring AJ has the blood products he needs to regain his health.

“Within minutes of receiving a blood transfusion, I watch his strength be restored, pain vanish and energy return. Soon he transforms back to himself – a rambunctious little boy,” said his mom, Caira Torres. “If an 8-year-old can withstand a needle, so can you.”

Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App , visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

rcblood.org/game . As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23-Oct. 15:

WA

King

Des Moines

10/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Student Union Bldg, 2400 S 240th St

Mercer Island

10/1/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Mercer Island Ward, 4001 Island Crest Way

Redmond

10/11/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Avalon Bay Eaves Redmond, 15606 NE 40th St

Seattle

10/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cutter & Buck, 101 Elliott Ave, Ste 100

10/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., SeaTac Airport, 17801 International Blvd

10/10/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., SeaTac Airport, 17801 International Blvd

Woodinville

10/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites Woodinville, 19211 Woodinville Snohomish Rd NE

_______________

Pacific

Ilwaco

10/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Life Assembly of God, 405 First Ave N.

Raymond

10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Raymond High School, 825 Commercial Street

_______________

Pierce

Tacoma

10/4/2019: 2:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tacoma Baptist Schools, 2052 S 64th St

_______________

Snohomish

Everett

10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., IRG Physical Therapy, 5029 Evergreen Way

Snohomish

9/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Snohomish, 1306 Lake View Ave

Stanwood

9/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North County Fire, 8117 267th St NW

_______________

Thurston

Olympia

9/27/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Church of LDS – Henderson, 3800 Henderson Blvd

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App , visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood . High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPassto complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver

