216th Avenue SE will be closed between SE 284th Street and SE 283rd Street starting Monday, October 7th through Friday, October 11th. This section of roadway is being closed to allow BNSF to make repairs to the railroad crossing and tracks. Please allow extra time for your commute and follow the detour.

If you have any questions, please contact Construction Inspector, Tom Bowen, at 206-391-8160 or tom.bowen@maplevalleywa.gov.