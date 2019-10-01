News from 50 Years Ago in The VOICE of the Valley Newspaper

The 4th issue of the VOICE of the Valley was printed on Thursday, Oct. 2, 1969 with an article on the History of Maple Valley No. 1 Tale of Two Papers, voter registration to close and who is running for the school board. Thoughts from the VOICE was written by publisher, Ziegner. He wrote about how the VOICE needed the public and businesses help to continue by advertising and supporting the paper. He also wrote that the only crititism at this point was some readers thought there was too much school news in the paper. Ziegner gave his thoughts on why school news is important for the readers. In this issue, Ziegner gives the history on the newspapers of Maple Valley.

The Maplevalley Messenger (correct spelling for those days) was first published on April 12, 1923.

In this paper were the following stories:

•The first unit of Cedar River- Black Diamond road paving has been completed.

• A stage line schedule from Seattle to Black Diamond with a stop in Maple Valley was posted at the Gibbons store.

•Rudolph Valentino’s ‘The Sheik’ was playing at the Hobart schoolhouse.

•Tahoma’s school enrollment in 1916 consisted of 50 students and 3 teachers and of the number as of 10-2-1969 it was 2,700 students and 100 teachers.

•Electric lights for Maple Valley was the principal plank in the messenger’s platform

•A dangerous crossing at Maplevalley (correct spelling for those days) had been eliminated by the building of a bridge near the post office (in1969) which the messenger and the Cedar Grange waged a vigorous fight for more than a year. (As of today, the bridge is the one on Maple Valley Highway near the Grange building)

•Main pursuits of Maple Valley in Messenger days were lumber, coal and poultry.

•Automobiles were scarce and roads bad, reports the Messenger, “making the distance from Maple Valley and Meridian Grange Hall seem much further than it actually is”.

•One of the first merchants to open his business in the Valley was Ezra Clark’s groceries followed by Albert Keskull’s blacksmithing and horseshoeing emporium.

•Dress shoes were selling for $5 and work shoes for $3.

Other news in this issue included a new block building was added to the Hobart-Maple Valley cemetery to house tools and lawn care equipment. Mike Bowman of Bowman’s Masonry did the laying of the blocks while hod carriers Jim Youngblood, March (Butch) Bowman, Pat Bowman and Gerry LeGrande kepted him supplied with material. Bill Lancaster was the carpenter on the job. The cemetery was run down until Mr. and Mrs. William Mitchell took interest in it and started improving and beautifying the rounds.

An article by Marilynn Tongue was titled ‘Meet Maple Valley’s Own Joe Doaslaugh’. In this article she described Doaslaugh as “a man with a joke, a story, a saying for every subject of conversation…a man with compassion and strength and character…intelligence…honest…and an unforgettable sense of humor”. Joe was born in 1895 in Spearfish, South Dakota and was very involved in many things in Maple Valley. Tongue ended her article about him with “ Somehow this reporter thinks that Joe will never be old”.

Another huge story at this time was the retirement of Bill Harshfield, who was the Chief of Maple Valley Fire District 43. Don Fern took Bill’s place and honored Bill with a new hunting rifle in appreciation of his service. Mr. Harshfield retired on July 15, 1969 after 15 years as fire chief.

Many more classified and business ads were coming in to help support the paper as well. This issue had 12 pages of articles, ads and photos.