These meetings provide an ongoing forum for area residents to ask questions and learn about activities at the landfill and at Bio Energy Washington’s landfill gas-to-energy facility. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the King County Library Service Center, 960 Newport Way NW in Issaquah. To request disability or language accommodations, please call 206-477-4466 (Relay 711) at least one week before the meeting
Home Community News Cedar Hills Regional Landfill semi-annual community meeting