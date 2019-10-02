Road Construction Notice – SE 276th Street west of SR 169 Intersection

Starting today, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Terra Construction will start pouring curb and sidewalk on SE 276th Street just west of the SR 169 intersection (see map). This work is expected to continue for 3-4 days. The roadway will be restricted to one-lane while the concrete trucks are pouring. Flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic.

If you have any questions, please contact Parks Operations Manager, Al Frank, at 425-432-9953 / al.frank@maplevalleywa.gov or Construction Inspector Tom Bowen at 206-391-8160 / tom.bowen@maplevalleywa.gov).