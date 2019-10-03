With Washington having the 9 th highest personal income per capita in the U.S. as well as being one of only seven states with no personal income tax, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report identifying 2019’s Best Places to Raise a Family in Washington State.

To determine the most suitable places in Washington for settling down, WalletHub compared 114 cities in the state across 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from median family income to school-system quality to housing affordability.

Raising a Family in Maple Valley (1=Best; 57=Avg.)