Donate to the Josin Williams Memorial Fund

If you have any pictures with Josin, please drop them here https://dropevent.com/JWilliams Son, father, brother, fiancé and friend Phillip Josin Adam Williams suddenly and tragically passed away on Sunday, September 29th. Josin was the first born to Chris and Shawna Williams.

He was a savior to them from the moment he was born, becoming their best friend and purpose. He grew up in Maple Valley, Washington for most of his life. He had many passions, including playing lacrosse and coaching special olympics basketball, however, his biggest passion was people. Josin was a man who loved all, and was loved by all even more. He could light up a room simply by walking in. Josin was always cracking jokes (and laughing at them harder than anyone else). He had a caring heart and took people into his heart and home with great love.

His spirit lives on in his beautiful son, Elijah, his parents, Chris and Shawna, his younger siblings, Jaylin and Justice, his fiancée, Keeley, and his many friends who have turned into family over the years. Less than 1% of people get the chance to donate their organs, and Josin falls within that category. With his death, he will be saving lives and changing lives with his heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, lungs, etc. He will save at least 5 lives with his organs, and the donation process in being done on October 3rd.

LifeCenter will be handling this donation process, and has been great to the family as this process is beginning. We are raising money in order to give some relief to the family. This money will go to help pay any hospital bills and funeral expenses, as well as give the family some time to mourn with out financial stress.

This money will allow the family members to take some time off of work and grieve appropriately. Anything helps and is appreciated immensely. God bless. I, his sister, Justice Williams, will be handling the financial distribution to my family of these funds.