Six Injured In State Route 169 Crash Near Maple Valley

By Lucas Combos, Patch Staff

A head-on crash between a van and an SUV left six people injured on State Route 169 Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the vehicles collided at Southeast 288th Street, leaving one driver hospitalized with serious injuries. The other five people involved have minor injuries.

Northbound lanes of SR 169 are closed at Roberts Road. Southbound lanes are closed at Southeast 288th Street. Troopers expect the closure will last two or three hours and cause major backups throughout the area. Major accident investigators are on scene and working to determine what led to the crash.