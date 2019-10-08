BLACK DIAMOND SENIOR NEWS UPDATED 10-8-19

1605 Third Ave (SR 169), 360-886-1011

Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Serving Black Diamond and the surround area.

NUTRITION

Served Tuesdays and Thursdays, lunch served at 12 p.m. noon, $4 suggested contribution. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early if possible. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. Special events require reservations for all in advance; be sure to check the dates below for those parties.

Reservations are recommended in advance for groups.

October 8 – Tuesday: Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Coleslaw, Steak Fries, Homemade Baked Beans, Watermelon.

October 10, Thursday: BBQ Pork Open Face Sandwich, Sweet Potato, Carrot Apple Salad, Lemon Bar.

October 15 – Tuesday: Beef Stir Fry, Rice, Oranges, Fortune Cookies.

October 17 – Thursday: BBQ Chicken, Potato/Pasta Salad, Baked Beans, Tangerines.

October 22 – Tuesday: Chicken Tostada, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Plum Crisp, Salsa, Sour Cream.

October 24 – Thursday: Halloween Party & Costume Contest: Salisbury Steak, Potato & Gravy, Carrots, Spinach Salad, Fig Newtons. Stan’s Band at 10:30 a.m., Reservations Required, Carpooling Recommended.

October 29, Tuesday: Chef Salad, Breadsticks, Peaches, Orange Sherbet.

October 31, Thursday: Chili Con Carne, Cornbread, Salad, Oatmeal Cookie, Watermelon.

EXERCISE and HEALTH

Walk & Talk Group: Mondays and Wednesdays. Group meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Ravensdale Dog Park on Mondays and Fridays, and the Wilderness Trail on Wednesdays. The group comes back to the BDCC for coffee afterwards.

Blood Pressure Checks: Come get your blood pressure checked every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12-noon by volunteers from the Black Diamond Fire Department.

TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Group meets on Fridays in the BDCC Pool Room. Weigh-in and social hour starts at 9 a.m., and the meeting time is 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lose weight and make new friends with this great support group!

Foot Care: Third Thursday of every month, with Karen Poppleton, for only $30. Call 360-886-1011 to make your appointment. The next three dates available are: October 17, November 21, and December 19.

AARP Smart Driver Course: We are now offering Smart Driver courses for those looking for insurance discounts. The next class will be offered on Wednesday, November 13, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Registration is due one week in advance. Plan to bring your own lunch that day. Payment is due by check to AARP, $15 per person for those who are members of AARP, or $20 per person for those who are not members. Please call us at 360-886-1011 for any questions you may have. We will have a class again in November.

SHIBA: Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors: Do you have questions about health insurance plans? Call 1-800-562-6900 to set up an appointment with an advisor to discuss different options available for you.

Please Donate your Eyeglasses: Do you have old pairs of eyeglasses you no longer use? The Enumclaw Lions Club has a donation box at the BDCC.

Diabetic Shoe Fittings: Are you in need of or interested in getting diabetic shoes? Appointments with representatives from Priority Footwear are available. If you have questions, contact Adrian Walsh at 206-957-7772.

FUN AND MORE FUN

Ping Pong with Celia: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12-noon.

Play Pool with Clayton: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle with Roger and Mary: Tuesdays after Lunch, 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

B-I-N-G-O with Eric: Thursdays after Lunch, 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Dance Parties with Stan’s Band: The Halloween Party will be on October 24 (Thursday); this party requires reservations for all attendees in advance. The next dance after that will be the Thanksgiving “Turkey Trot” Party on November 21 (Thursday); this party also requires reservations for all attendees in advance. All parties start at 10:30 a.m. and lunch is served at 12-noon. Please note that parking is limited and carpooling is highly recommended.

KING COUNTY PROPERTY TAX REDUCTION PROGRAM

This program is available to property owners who are in one of the following categories and meet income requirements:

At least 61 years old on December 31 on the year before the tax is due (age 62 in the year of exemption; proof of age required);

DISABILITY: owners who are unable to work due to a disability, with no age requirement (proof of disability is required); or

VETERANS who are entitled and who are receiving compensation from the US Department of Veterans Affairs for a total disability rating to a service-connected disability (documentation required).

For more information sheets and an application form, stop by the Black Diamond Community Center, or call Cheryl or Leslie at 360-886-1011.

FREE – FREE – FREE !!!

Free Pet Food: Once a month for low-income seniors. Sponsored by the Humane Society. Come by the BDCC to fill out an application.

Computer Lab: The BDCC computer lab is now available for senior citizens. Need help getting your email or writing a letter? Maybe you just need to find information on a service? Give us a call to set up an appointment at 360-886-1011.

No-Cost Home Repair Programs for Seniors at Vets: Does your home need repairs? Could it be more energy efficient? Plateau Outreach Ministries can help you with some important resources: emergency repairs, home repair grants and loans, accessibility modifications, weatherization for home owners, renters and mobile homes, and air quality improvement for persons with respiratory illness. Lisa from POM can meet you here at the BDCC to get you started. Call her at 360-825-8961 for an appointment.

Food Bank: Need an emergency box for a few days? We can help with basic canned and dried goods, and baked goods from the local Safeway. Hours are Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Clothing Bank: We have an assortment of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Selection varies seasonally. Call to check availability for appointments.

Wheel Chairs, Walkers & Canes: These are available for your use. Please donate any clean items you no longer use. Items must be in good condition.

Need transportation for appointments? Please call Rainier Foothills Wellness Foundation at 360-802-3206, or King County Metro Access Service at 1-800-770-1999.