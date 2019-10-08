Events Coming Up Around the Area

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn for Foster and Adoptive Families

Join us for a special playgroup in the forest! Especially for foster and recently adopted children ages 0-6 and their caregivers, we welcome you to an all outdoor morning of play time, stories, music, snack, and sharing. Located at Lake Wilderness Arboretum in Maple Valley, WA. We will play outside rain or shine, so please dress for the weather!

Boots and rain gear are available for children and adults. If you need gear for the morning, please email Heidi Wallace at Heidi@GreenplayNW.org so we can make sure it’s ready for you. We recommend bringing a change of clothes. Registration is not required.

The play days are Oct. 10, 17. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

*****

McTeacher Night to Benefit Black Diamond Elementary School October 17 @ 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

McDonald’s Maple Valley, 23225 Maple Valley Hwy

Maple Valley, WA 98038. Come see the staff of Black Diamond Elementary serve food a McDonald’s. This fundraiser supports our school’s back pack program…20% of the sales from 4:30-7:30 go to the PTA. We also receive 100% of the money from the cookies our teachers sell that night!! If you have any questions please reach out to Lindsay Porter or Shannon Cunningham!

*****

Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Thurs., Oct. 17 – Sun Oct. 20th, 2019

It’s a Happy Holiday in October as you SEE, HEAR, & FEEL the coming of the holidays at the 37th Annual Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival. With over 550 exhibits in two buildings, including over 250 “new” displays with unique one-of-a-kind gifts and specialty foods, handmade arts & crafts, seasonal decorations, and gourmet foods. It’s a perfect way to get ready for the holidays and a great day of fun for everyone!

*****

Makarios Acres Farm Harvest Party

Please join us for a harvest party right here on the farm! We will have a BBQ featuring brats, a s’mores bar/campfire going all day, games, hay rides, a 50/50 raffle and a Farm Fit Challenge!

This event will be from 12-4 p.m. Schedule below:

12-1 p.m. – BBQ/mingle and games

1 p.m. – join us for a hay ride/farm tour and a farmer Q&A! Come see how we raise our pork and run our farm. This will be your chance to ask questions to Farmer Brooks directly!

1:30 p.m. – piglet race! Come see our baby pigs race to the finish line! Bet on who you think will win!

2 p.m. – join us for a hay ride/farm tour and a farmer Q&A! Come see how we raise our pork and run our farm. This will be your chance to ask questions to Farmer Brooks directly!

2:30 p.m. – sow race! Come see our big mama pigs race to the finish line. Bet on who you think will win!

3 p.m.: 50/50 raffle winner will be announced. Half of all raffle ticket sales will go to the winner, and half will go to support our farm! (Must be present to win)

3:15 p.m.: As our finale for the day, we will be hosting a Farm Fit Challenge for both kids and adults that includes a sack race, hay bucking, and more! The winner will receive a prize.

Please RSVP! This will go on rain or shine, so please dress for the October weather!

*****

Monster Bash Annual Auction Event -Covington Chamber of Commerce

The Covington Chamber of Commerce Annual Auction Fundraiser Event is 10/25/19 from 6-9 p.m. at our title sponsor’s location: Weatherly Inn Kent (Lake Meridian) Costumes are strongly encouraged!

Tickets are $50 ($60 at the door). Parking is VIP only on the property ($20 and 10 spots prepay) or you can park at the Fire Station just on 272nd and the Weatherly Shuttle will pick you up to transport you.

Costume Contest, Grab Bags, Selfie/Group Station sponsored by Red Canoe Credit Union, Silent Auction, Giant Jenga/games sponsored by Eat The Frog Fitness, Food, Drinks, Heads or Tails Game and Drawings! Fun Fun Fun! Come out to socialize, network, play and bid on items at the Auction sponsored by The Tamara Paul Group!

Event info: https://www.covingtonwachamber.com/2019/06/monster-bash-2019/

*****

Halloween in the Haunted Peat Bog

Come celebrate Halloween at SHADOW Lake Nature Preserve with a tour through the spooky haunted peat bog on October 25 from 6-8 p.m.! As we walk along the boardwalk we will learn about bogs and creepy animals like bats and spiders. Come and create an eco-friendly, Halloween themed craft at this is a family-friendly event for all ages!

Register for the event here: https://shadowhabitat.org/event/haunted-bog/

*****

Only Jesus Women’s Conference October 26 @ 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

New Hope, 12615 Meridian Ave

Puyallup, WA 98373. We would like to invite women of every generation and walks of life to join us for newhope’s second annual Women’s Conference. You will hear relevant speakers, life changing worship and have a time to connect with others. $65. Sign up now at: onlyjesusconference.com

For more information, please visit us at newhopech.com

*****

2019 Fall Recycling Collection Event October 26 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 p.m.

For more details and a list of accepted items, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xVvSj

If you have any questions, please contact Diana Pistoll, Public Works Program Manager, at 425-413-8800 or diana.pistoll@maplevalleywa.gov.

Saturday, October 26, 2019 – 9:00 AM thru 3:00 PM

Rock Creek Elementary, 25700 Maple Valley Highway, Maple Valley.

No vehicles may enter after 3:00 PM

*****

MRCC MOPs Annual Trunk or Treat!

This is a free community event, open to everyone! Join us as a participant- Pick a theme and decorate your trunk. Or just come and bring the kids! We are hoping to have this be an opportunity for our children to do a fun holiday activity, without a heavy candy focus! Crayons, apples, activities, etc. But YES, candy too! Participant Set-up will begin at 11 a.m., the event will begin for the community at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Located at . 43801 244th Ave SE , Enumclaw, WA 98022

*****

Downtown Trick-or-Treat

Bring the kiddos in their favorite costume and stroll Cole Street for your trick-or-treat fun! October 31 @ 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Enumclaw Chamber of Commerce, 1421 Cole Street, Enumclaw, WA 98022. Cole Street will be closed from Stevenson to Marshall. Our local businesses will be handing out candy and fun! Don’t miss this fun, family event!!!

*****

Fall/ Christmas Craft Fair

Grab a friend and join us for a fun day of shopping! I will have a studio full of Fall, Christmas and everyday decor. The Edgewood/Milton area has many craft bazaars on this day. Saturday, Nov. 2 9:30 – 4 p.m. located at Nicely Made Design – 3620 110th Ave E, Edgewood, WA 98372

*****

Valley Christian School Holiday Gift Fair

Vendor Registration is Now Open! We have opened the registration for our Holiday Gift Fair, which will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are streamlining the process this year, and accepting online registrations and payments.

As always, we will accept only one vendor from each company. Once we receive your registration, we will update the list on our website, so everyone will know that there is already a vendor registered. Your registration will include a space, as well as advertising, both before and after the event. If website information is provided, we will include that information in our social media. Your website or other preferred contact information will be included in a flyer that we provide for shoppers, for future shopping opportunities. This list will also be provided to our Valley Christian School families.

The link to register is: https://www.valley-christian.com/holiday-gift-fair