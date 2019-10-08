Great Shake out Earthquake Drill will be Thursday, Oct. 17

At 10:17 a.m. on October 17, 2019, millions of people will “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill ever! All individuals and families are encouraged to participate, either on their own or as part of a larger group.

Major earthquakes may happen anywhere you live, work, or travel. The ShakeOut is our chance to practice how to protect ourselves, and for everyone to become prepared. The goal is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe for you, your organization, and your community.

Why is a “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” drill important? To respond quickly you must practice often. You may only have seconds to protect yourself in an earthquake before strong shaking knocks you down, or something falls on you.

Millions of people worldwide have participated in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills since 2008. The Great ShakeOut is held on the third Thursday of October each year.

Everyone can participate! Individuals, families, businesses, schools, colleges, government agencies and organizations are all invited to register.