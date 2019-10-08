Maple Valley Food Has New Hours and Needs Volunteers

Maple Valley Food Bank has extended its food distribution hours on Tuesday’s. They are now open on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Their reason for doing this is to give their clients better accessibility to their services.

With the extended hours they have a need for more volunteers to help with food bank operations.

They have openings for the following shifts: Tuesdays 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Call the Maple Valley Food Bank at 425-432-8633 ext. 101 if you can help them out.