Does your home need repairs? Could it be more energy efficient? Plateau Outreach Ministries (POM) can help you with some important resources: emergency repairs, home repair grants and loans, accessibility modifications, weatherization for home owners, renters and mobile homes, and air quality improvement for persons with respiratory illness.

Lisa from POM can meet you at the Black Diamond Community Center to get you started. Call Lisa at 360-825-8961 for an appointment.