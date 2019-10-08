The City of Maple Valley Seeks Volunteers for

Parks & Recreation Commission

Applications Are Due on Tuesday, October 15, 2019



The City of Maple Valley is recruiting individuals who are interested in volunteering to serve a three-year term on the Parks & Recreation Commission.

The seven-member Commission meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 6:30pm at the Lake Wilderness Lodge. Applicants must reside in within the incorporated City limits. Members are interviewed and appointed by Maple Valley Council.

The volunteers selected to serve on the Commission will work with City staff as it studies matters pertaining to parks, open space, natural areas, trails, and recreational facilities and programs for the purposes of informing, advising, or recommending certain actions to the City Council.

If you are interested in serving your community through this unique opportunity please stop by City Hall, 22017 SE Wax Road, Suite 200 to pick up an application or download the application at the City’s website, http://www.maplevalleywa.gov.

Applications will be accepted until the close of business on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Applicants will attend a City Council Meeting in order to be interviewed by Council. The scheduled interview dates are: October 14, October 28 and November 4, 2019. For questions, please contact Dave Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director at 425-432-9953 or dave.johnson@maplevalleywa.gov.