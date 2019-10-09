In the land of the Chamorros, Auburn Native Serves Half a World Away with the U.S. Navy “Seabees” in Guam

Woods credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Auburn.

“I learned a lot about respect from my dad and treating others with respect,” said Woods.

The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe.

Since 1942 Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world. They aid following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security. The U.S. Pacific Fleet encompasses 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean. All told, there are more than 200 ships and submarines, nearly 1,200 aircraft, and more than 130,000 uniformed and civilian personnel serving in the Pacific.

“I enjoy being in Guam,” Woods said. “This is my first time out of the U.S. It’s been an enjoyable experience seeing new places. My work allows me to travel and broaden horizons personally and professionally.”