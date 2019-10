SR 169 will be closed in both directions from Witte Road SE to SE 240th Street at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th for grinding and lane striping improvements. Please follow the marked detour route.

If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works & Community Development Director, Tawni Dalziel, P.E., at tawni.dalziel@maplevalleywa.gov and/or 425-413-8800.