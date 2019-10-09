Suspects Arrested for Juan Carlos ConGuzman murder

On 9/10/2019 16 year old victim Juan Carlos Con Guzman was found dead in the Green River. He died of homicidal violence.
Story- King County Major Crimes Detectives developed probable cause for two suspects, ages 20 and 28, for the murder of Juan Carlos Con Guzman (pictured). On 10/8/2019, Major Crimes detectives arrested the 20 year old male from Federal Way without incident. Today, 10/9/2019, detectives had information that the second suspect, a 28 year old male from Federal Way was located in the Winco Foods parking lot, located at the 100 BLK SW Campus DR in Federal Way.
The TAC-30 SWAT team deployed two distraction devices and attempted to take the suspect into custody. He fled down an embankment towards SW Campus Dr. Additional TAC-30 deputies pursued him and attempted to arrest him. The suspect at first appeared cooperative, put his hands up, and dropped to his knees but then he retrieved a black handgun from his waist band. One TAC-30 deputy fired a single round at the suspect, who was not hit. The suspect tossed the gun to the ground and followed deputy commands to lay down, and was arrested. The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.
Even though the suspect was not hit, in keeping with I-940, Sheriff Johanknecht has requested that Valley Investigative Team conduct the Officer Involved Shooting investigation.
The picture attached is the handgun that the suspect retrieved from his waist band when deputies were attempting to arrest him.