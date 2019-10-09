Suspects Arrested for Juan Carlos ConGuzman murder

On 9/10/2019 16 year old victim Juan Carlos Con Guzman was found dead in the Green River. He died of homicidal violence.

Story- King County Major Crimes Detectives developed probable cause for two suspects, ages 20 and 28, for the murder of Juan Carlos Con Guzman (pictured). On 10/8/2019, Major Crimes detectives arrested the 20 year old male from Federal Way without incident. Today, 10/9/2019, detectives had information that the second suspect, a 28 year old male from Federal Way was located in the Winco Foods parking lot, located at the 100 BLK SW Campus DR in Federal Way.