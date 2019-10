Active Construction will be grinding and paving Wednesday and Thursday, October 9th and 10th, 2019 evening nights, at SE Kent-Kangley Rd and 242nd Ave SE. Please expect Delays.

For more information and comments, please contact our PW/CD Director, Tawni Dalziel, P.E., at tawni.dalziel@maplevalleywa.gov and/or 425-413-8800.