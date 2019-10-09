WSP Seeks Witnesses to Serious Injury Hit and Run

Custer – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a serious injury hit and run collision that occurred in the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) rest area near Custer in Whatcom County. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on October 4, 2019, a woman was struck by a red or orange four door passenger car, described as possibly a Chrysler 300 or Dodge Charger. After the collision, the vehicle then fled southbound on I-5.

WSP detectives are examining all aspects that led to this collision and are seeking additional witnesses to the collision, the events immediately before or after the collision, or the whereabouts of the involved vehicle. Anyone that has information is being asked to contact Detective Dan Comnick at (360) 757-2008 or Daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.