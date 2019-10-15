Maple Valley Senior News Updated 10-15-19

The Senior Program at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults ages 50+ to come and see what we are all about! Call us at 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org for more information and our monthly calendar.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Groups, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a $5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Trip costs include all Community Center and travel expenses.

Thursday, October 17 Issaquah Salmon Hatchery Tour

Every fall the salmon return to Issaquah from their grueling journey at sea, to fight against the current and spawn in Issaquah Creek. On our tour we will view the adult salmon, the fish ladder and hatchery holding ponds. There are also exhibits, a native plant garden and wetland to enjoy. We will leave GMVCC at 10:15 a.m. for the approx. 1-hour tour. Cost is $13. Bring money for lunch at the Sunset Alehouse after the tour.

Tuesday, October 22 Take a Hike: Lake Sawyer and Lunch

A local trip with 4-5 miles of walking through easy-to-moderate wooded trails. Bring along water and snacks. We will leave GMVCC at 10:00a.m., and the for the hike is cost is $12. Plan to go to lunch at Hops N’ Drops after the hike.

Friday, October 25 Oktoberfest

You don’t want to miss this fun and festive annual celebration! Sit back and enjoy, or get up and dance to old-time German tunes by Happy Hans Music. We will be serving a full German Bratwurst dinner as well as Mama Rizzo’s homemade apple turnovers for dessert. Each person will get a ticket for beer or wine (more tickets will be available for purchase!). Cost is $25 per person. Event is open to ages 21+ and will run from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at The Greater Maple Community Center. Don’t wait, space is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. Prost!

Wednesday, October 30 Halloween Lunch

Put on your best costume and join us for a festive and spooky lunch! We will vote on who is wearing our favorite costume and winner gets a prize!

Senior Fitness

Mon-Fri at 9:00 a.m. Walking Group – Meeting in the GMVCC lobby each weekday morning at 9:00am, we walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group, rain or shine. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; covering approx. 3 miles round trip. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Cost is $1 suggested donation to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mons and Weds., at 9:00am Aging-Well Yoga Instructor will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $30; 8- class punch card is $50; 12-class punch card is $70; drop-in rate is $10. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in The Den or the Main hall. Call with any questions.

NEW! Join us Fridays in the Den for FREE sessions of No Sweat Chair Yoga with our guest teacher Parker Ashurst! This program is being offered at no charge on Fridays only through October. Come and experience how chair yoga can improve your flexibility and balance, reduce stress, and improve your overall health.

Mons., Weds. and Fris. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note: no exercise on party days.

Socials and Games

Time and availability might vary because of holidays and parties.

Suggested donation of $1 in the activity donation box.

Mons. Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30

Weds. (2nd & 4th Weds.) Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 in the Den; Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle at 12:30

Fris. Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00, Ping Pong 12:30, Pinochle and Mah Jong at 12:30

Fris. at 1:00 Painting – Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to use our main hall to paint, socialize, and share ideas. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use, and no instruction given.

Lunch Menus

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri. at 12:00. For those age 60+ there is a suggested donation of $4. For all others, there is a $7 fee.

All menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee, and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., Oct 16: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels Sprouts w/ butternut squash, pears, milk

Fri., Oct 18: Chicken Enchilada, refried beans, zucchini, mexi rice, tropical fruit, milk

Mon., Oct 21: Quiche w/ ham, broccoli, cinnamon rolls, mandarin oranges, milk

Wed., Oct 23: Baked Ziti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches, milk, birthday cake

Fri., Oct 25: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, cucumber salad, mixed fruit, milk

Health and Wellness

Routine Pedicure/Footcare “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered to seniors on the 2nd & 4th Friday of each month and the 4th Thurs. Cost is $32. Please call GMVCC to make an appointment as this popular service fills quickly.

Blood Pressure Checks are offered on the 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00. This service depends on availability of MV Firefighters.

Services

Community Center Shuttle Need a ride in? Our shuttle runs M/W/F between 9am and 3pm and provides rides to GMVCC for programs and lunch. Shuttle rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Janet at 425-432-1272 at least one week in advance to arrange a free volunteer-provided ride. This Volunteer Program is now in great need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments, please call the above number to become a volunteer.

Meals on Wheels (by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Sound Generations (call 206-448-5767 or mealsonwheels@soundgenerations.org and www.soundgenerations.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Free Pet Food In partnership with the Seattle Humane Society, the Greater Maple Valley Community Center offers free pet food for qualifying low-income seniors.

Medical Lending Closet Free walking aids & bathroom equipment are available from our lending closet free of charge (call for current items). We also welcome donations of these items!

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at: www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance – Volunteer Curtis Patterson specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+.