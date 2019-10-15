AN ENCOURAGING WORD: Mirror, Mirror

Mirror, Mirror

How many of you, when you got up this morning, looked in the mirror and said, “I need to do something about this, it is bad,” then walked away and did nothing? Of course you wouldn’t do this. Most people care a lot about how they look.

In truth, some people spend too much time in front of the mirror. This, however, is not true of all mirrors. Did you know that the Bible speaks of a different kind of mirror than the one in your bathroom? It tells us that the Word of God itself is like a mirror. It is a mirror that reflects God’s absolute truth that exposes sin and gives God’s instruction for our lives. Sadly, too few read it, and when they do, forget it with little or any response. Listen to what God’s Word says concerning this, “Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. But the man who looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues to do this, not forgetting what he has heard, but doing it–he will be blessed in what he does.” – James 1:23-25.

We cannot afford to come away from hearing God’s truth and forget it. The person who comes with a desire to learn and to hear what God has to say about his life, and obeys, will find blessing and peace. Why? Because God’s Word is liberating, it liberates by exposing sin that destroys, and the lies of Satan that keeps us there. Most importantly, it shows us the way of salvation in Jesus Christ. Truly, knowing that we can have eternal life and peace with God is liberating. God has so much for us, but when we come to His Word and stop at just hearing it, we miss out. Have you looked in the mirror lately?

