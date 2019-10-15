BLACK DIAMOND: Police News Updated 10-15-19

On 9/30/2019 Black Diamond Police received a call from Enumclaw Jail about a Black Diamond warrant subject that was ready to be released from Enumclaw Jail. The Black Diamond warrant was confirmed and the subject was rebooked into Enumclaw Jail.

On Monday, 9/30/19 at about 1448 hours, a citizen walked into the station regarding rocks being thrown into his back yard. The citizen lives in the 31100 230 PL SE. It is unknown who was throwing the rocks into his yard. No property was damaged and he only wanted this incident documented. He reported that it has been going on for the past few weeks. He stated that he would install cameras on his property and would contact us if he locates who was throwing the rocks.

On Tuesday, 10/1/19, at about 1653 hours, an Officer was dispatched to a telephone report regarding fraud. The victim reported that an electronic withdrawal in the amount of $1,262.75 was made from her bank account. The Black Diamond Police case is currently closed and the bank is conducting their own investigation.

On 10-02-19, at approximately 12:51 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding three suspicious juveniles. Officers were advised that a female called 911 to report that three juveniles wearing backpacks were walking south on 234th AVE SE from SE 288th ST. The reporting person thought the juveniles were suspicious because they were not familiar to the reporting person. Officers conducted an area check for the juveniles with negative results.

On 10-02-19, at approximately 14:18 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a possible probation violation. Officers were informed that a female called 911 to report that her ex-husband was currently on probation and he had a Methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. Officers were informed that the female who called 911 was not at the residence. Officers arrived at the residence in the 31300 block of 3rd AVE and contacted the male subject. The subject denied being in possession of a Methamphetamine pipe. No action was taken.

On 10/2/2019 an officer was dispatched to a welfare check of a female sitting in a vehicle with the emergency flashers on at Summit Drive and Kummer Avenue. Contact was made and it was learned that the female’s vehicle has broke down and she was waiting for a tow truck through AAA. The officer gave the female a courtesy transport to the Black Diamond Police Department to use the restroom before returning her to the vehicle.

ON 10/2/2019 an officer was dispatched to assist the Enumclaw Police Department with an area check near the Enumclaw Library for an assault suspect. The suspect was located by EPD and placed in custody without incident.

On 10-2-19, at approximately 2138 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to the 31300 block of 3rd AVE for a suspicious noise. The reporting party stated she could hear whispers outside of her residence, she suspected it was her husband. Officers arrived on scene, conducted an area check, and were unable to locate anyone on the property. At approximately 2314 hours Officers were called back again for suspicious noises. Once again Officers arrived on scene, conducted an area check, and were unable to locate anyone on the property.

On 10-3-19, at approximately 2039 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to the 31300 block of 3rd AVE for a civil standby. The reporting party advised that she believed there was stolen property on her property that belonged to her neighbor. After investigating Officers learned the multiple items did in fact belong to the neighbor. However, this was determined to be a civil issue as it was reported the husbands of both parties had exchanged the property earlier.

On 10-3-19, at approximately 2129 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to the 33100 block of Glacier AVE for suspected drug activity. It was reported that an individual was seen going in and out of a van. It was also reported a subject was seen using drugs in the van. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle. After interviewing the subject and the individuals at the residence there was no evidence to support a crime had occurred. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 10-3-19, at approximately 2155 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to the 31300 block of 3rd AVE for a civil standby. The reporting party advised she believed her husband was on the property breaking into her cousin’s vehicle. Officers arrived on scene, conducted an area check, and were unable to locate anyone. The vehicle was secure with no signs of an attempt to break into the vehicle. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

On Friday, 10/04/2019, Officers responded to a two vehicle collision in the 28800 block of SR 169. Officers assisted Washington State Patrol and King County Sheriff’s Department with traffic control.

On 10-05-19, at approximately 0020 hours, Black Diamond Officers observed a Washington State Patrol Trooper on a traffic stop in the 31500 block of 3rd AVE. Black Diamond Officers stopped and acted as backing officers for the stop. The driver was arrested for DUI by the Trooper. Black Diamond Officers awaited a tow and completed the appropriate paperwork for the Trooper. Black Diamond Officers cleared the scene with no further involvement.

On 10-5-2019, at approximately 0229 hours, officers responded to the 2100 block of Wells ST in Enumclaw to aid EPD officers in locating a hit and run suspect. Officers were unable to locate the suspect and cleared the scene without incident.

On 10-05-2019, at approximately 2026 hours, officers checked the surrounding area of a suspicious vehicle near the 23200 block of SE Fir ST. Officers found multiple open doors of houses under construction/unoccupied and cleared them. Officers contacted two suspicious subjects associated with the vehicle and temporarily detained them. The subjects had no reason to be in the area and it is suspected that they were in the process of planning on or in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers were unable to locate any immediate signs of a burglary and had to release the subjects. The vehicle was towed and officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 10/6/19 an officer responded to the 32500 block of Union Drive to attempt to contact the registered owner of a vehicle at the request of the King County Sheriffs Office who had located the vehicle heavily damaged outside of the city limits of Black Diamond. The officer contacted the owner who initially wished to report his vehicle stolen. The owner then declined to provide a statement or formally report his vehicle stolen. There is no suspect information regarding who took and damaged the vehicle.

