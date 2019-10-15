Explore the Arboretum!

On Saturday, October 19th from 10-11:30AM, enjoy the fall weather with a FREE scenic tour of Maple Valley’s beautiful Lake Wilderness Arboretum. This tour will take you for a walk through portions of the Arboretum that feature fall colors that are beginning to appear in the Arboretum’s gardens. This will include our brightly colored collection of Japanese maples.

In addition to providing information about the Arboretum’s beautiful plants, our docents will share some of the history of Lake Wilderness and the Arboretum.

The tour will begin at the Nursery in the center of the Arboretum which is located at 22520 SE 248th in Maple Valley.