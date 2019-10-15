GREATER MAPLE VALLEY UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: Tahoma School District

On Monday, October 7, the Area Council held its monthly meeting. Major topics of discussion included: (1) Tahoma School District (TSD); (2) King County 2020 Mid-Point Comprehensive Plan Update; and (3) King County Strategic Climate Action Plan (SCAP) Update.

Tahoma School District

TSD Board member, Val Paganelli, updated everyone on school news, changes, and upcoming levies.

TSD Superintendent Tony Giurado resigned on September 30. Lori Cloud currently is serving as Acting Superintendent, as well as continuing as Director of Financial Services. The TSD School Board is actively seeking potential candidates for an interim Superintendent.

The five-member TSD Board will be filling three positions in November following retirements of three long-time members. All regular TSD Board meetings are held at 6:30 PM on the second Tuesday of the month except July, August, September, and December, and the fourth Tuesday of the month. The exception is December, which is held on the third Tuesday. Meetings are held in the Central Services Board Room.

The TSD Board is contemplating two levies on the Feb. 11, 2020 ballot: (1) Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) and (2) Technology. The EP&O levy would replace the current levy approved by voters in 2018. It pays for programs, operations, staffing, and supplies that are not funded or are underfunded by the state. The Technology levy would support classroom hardware devices and software, as well as provide support staff to maintain equipment and infrastructure. The Technology levy also would pay for instructional staff to train and assist teachers as they integrate technology in the classroom. State funding does not pay for classroom technology.

TSD currently has ~8,600 students attending 9 schools—6 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, and 1 comprehensive high school. Due to potential overcrowding as the district population grows, a district committee soon will begin work on a 10-year plan to look at future school enrollment, class sizes, and facilities needs.

More information can be found on the TSD web site: https://www.tahomasd.us/.

King County 2020 Mid-Point Comprehensive Plan Update

After nearly a year of scoping, research, and public engagement, the King County Executive’s

Recommended 2020 update to the 2016 Comprehensive Plan (“2020 Update”) was transmitted to the County Council on September 30. The 2020 update—the first four-year midpoint review in the new 8-yr. major update cycle—serves as a bridge between the 2016 and 2024 major updates.

Part of the Executive’s transmittal included a Public Comment and Response Report which explains how each Public comment received was accommodated or why it was not. The Area Council led an effort—including four other Rural Area Unincorporated Area Councils (UACs)/Unincorporated Area Associations (UAAs)—that reviewed the Public Review Draft of the Update this past summer and submitted detailed comments to King County on July 31. Currently, Area Council Committees are reviewing the Public Comment and Response Report.

The King County Council’s Mobility and Environment Committee will be reviewing the King County Executive’s Recommended 2020 update. The full King County Council has until June 30, 2020, to adopt a final 2020 Mid-Point Comprehensive Plan Update.

For more information please see the Area Council’s KCCP web pages: http://gmvuac.org/hot-off-the-presses/ and http://gmvuac.org/kc-comprehensive-plan/.

King County Strategic Climate Action Plan Update

King County is updating its Strategic Climate Action Plan (SCAP) in 2020 to outline the County’s

actions on climate change for the next five years. The 2020 SCAP Update will focus on reducing regional greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, preparing for climate change impacts, and supporting resilience in communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.

The County will be updating, revising, and adding to the SCAP to ensure County work continues to achieve regional GHG-emission-reduction goals; identify new opportunities to take action on climate solutions; and create social, economic, and environmental benefits for King County communities.

Throughout 2019 and 2020 King County staff will engage partners and communities to learn about their interests and priorities for County climate action. An updated SCAP will be developed and transmitted by the King County Executive to the King County Council by June 30, 2020.

The SCAP Update will include: (1) Identification of specific goals, strategies, measures, targets and priority actions for county services and operations to reduce emissions consistent with the countywide goals of reducing GHG emissions; (2) Assessment of current climate change impacts in King County; (3) Performance measures and related targets for both operational emissions and implementation of priority strategies; and (4) Assessment of cost effectiveness for key county services and operations.

King County and all its 39 cities have signed a Letter of Intent calling for an 80% reduction in emissions by 2050.

The Area Council discussed review of the 2015 SCAP (https://your.kingcounty.gov/dnrp/climate/documents/2015_King_County_SCAP-Full_Plan.pdf) and whether to propose any changes to the five Goal Areas: Transportation and Land Use; Buildings and Facilities Energy; Green Building; Consumption and Materials Management; and Forests and Agriculture and/or any changes to the Strategies, Measures, Targets under the five Goal Areas. Should the Area Council decide to provide recommendations on the SCAP Update, it will prepare Comments in conjunction with the other Rural Area UACs/UAAs to ensure one consistent response from the King County Rural Area.

Committee New Members

New Area Council members Andy McDonald and Bob Keller—sworn in at the September monthly meeting—have chosen to serve on the Transportation Committee and the Growth Management Committee, respectively. Each Area Council member must serve on at least one of its four major subject-matter Committees—Economic Development, Environment, Growth Management, and Transportation.

Kim Brighton and Jacquelyn Green requested to join the Area Council’s Environment Committee. Their requests were accepted. Rural Area residents who do not serve on the Area Council or do not live within its TSD boundaries can serve on Area Council Committees. With these two new additions, there now are 10 Non-Area Council members who serve on the four major subject-matter Committees. The Area Council thanks each of them for their continuing service.

Upcoming Event—Annual Model Train Show

The Area Council will hold its Annual Model Train Show on Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. at the Gracie Hansen Community Center, 27132 Ravensdale Way in Ravensdale. For more in formation please see: http://gmvuac.org/annual-operating-model-train-show/.

Upcoming Area Council Monthly Meetings

All regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month, from 7 – 9:30 p.m., at the Maple Valley Fire Station located at the SE corner of SE 231st St & SR-169 intersection (directly across from the Police Precinct). All members of the Public are welcome. Each meeting begins with an open Public Comment period.

November 4—Guest Speaker: Mike Birdsall, Independent Traffic Expert—Issaquah-Black Diamond Rd Traffic Count Study.

December 2—Guest Speaker: TBD.

Your Area Council serves as an all-volunteer, locally elected advisory body to King County on behalf of all rural unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma School District. Please see the Area Council’s web site: www.gmvuac.org.

The sixteen-seat Area Council currently has three open seats. If you have an interest in joining, either: (1) Indicate your interest through our Citizens’ Survey (click the “Survey” link on our web site’s Home page: www.gmvuac.org); (2) Send us an e-mail at: info@gmvuac.org; or (3) Attend one of our monthly meetings and express such interest for consideration by the Area Council.