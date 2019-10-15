Polly Rohrbach Memorial Bench Installed at Lake Sawyer Regional Park

The sun was out as friends and family of Polly Rohrbach celebrated her life and memory this weekend in Lake Sawyer Regional Park. Polly, who passed away earlier this year, lived on Lake Sawyer for 37 years and, along with her beloved dogs, was a frequent visitor of the park. Known for being someone who brought people together, Polly organized a lot of gatherings, including a bunco group with friends on the east side of Lake Sawyer. Sharon Veldhuis, part of the bunco group, coordinated the donation of a bench in the park among Polly’s friends and family. She partnered with Lake Sawyer Park Foundation and the City of Black Diamond Public Works to source, acquire, assemble and install the bench in the park.

“It’s so great to have this living memorial in a place Polly and the dogs loved so much. The new bench will provide a restful place for park visitors to sit together and enjoy the beauty of the park,” said Fred Rohrbach, Polly’s husband of 42 years. “I really appreciate the efforts of everyone who was involved in this project.”

About Lake Sawyer Regional Park

Lake Sawyer Regional Park, located at 31500 Lake Sawyer Road SE in Black Diamond, is about 150 acres of undeveloped land at the south end of Lake Sawyer, which includes 38 acres of wetland and riparian habitat and 4,000 lineal feet of lake, wetland, and creek shoreline. The park is an important migration corridor for coho salmon and has an active pair of bald eagles. Hikers, horseback riders, mountain bikers, and dog walkers can enjoy an abundance of forested trails in the park.

About the Lake Sawyer Park Foundation (LSPF)

LSPF is a grassroots tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who work in partnership with the City of Black Diamond to raise money and awareness on behalf of Lake Sawyer Regional Park. Its mission is to seek out opportunities and promote efforts that support this beautiful and unique space. LSPF volunteers have been actively involved with restoration activities in the park, including habitat re-establishment, noxious weed removal, planting native trees and plants, and trail maintenance. To learn more about Lake Sawyer Park Foundation or to get involved, check out our Facebook page or email us at LakeSawyerParkFoundation@comcast.net.