The 22nd Annual Maple Valley Model Train Show

CHOO-CHOO, CHOO-CHOO, CHOO-CHOO…….

This year’s Model Train Show celebrates its 22nd year at the Gracie Hansen Community Center, 27132 SE Ravensdale Way in Ravensdale.

COME ON DOWN!

Saturday, October 19th,

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 20th,

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This community event is sponsored by your Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) with a special thanks to Rock Creek Sports for their generous donation of providing the facilities to host the family event. The Train Show is educational, entertaining and enjoyable for children and adults alike. Attendees will be able to appreciate various scale exhibits presented by model railroad clubs from the Puget Sound area. Spectators can move around the displays at their own pace, checking out the trains, conversing and obtaining information from model railroaders.

The GMVUAC hosts a public area where families can make their very own lasting memories by creating their own unique Thomas the Train layouts. The Lego Train Club brings lots of blocks for the youngsters to build structures of their dreams while the parents look on.

The Black Diamond Historical Society provides historical exhibits highlighting the history of railroading in the Pacific Northwest. This is an opportunity for young and old to learn about how the pioneers of Black Diamond, Franklin, Hobart, Maple Valley, Palmer, Ravensdale, Selleck and Taylor tamed the Wilderness to build the communities that we live in today.

There will be door prizes awarded hourly—who knows, maybe you will have one of the lucky tickets! In addition, there are free catalogs, and publications to explore. You can share photos of your favorite train or exhibit online and invite your family and friends to share in the excitement. Parking is free and plentiful so COME ON DOWN! This is an event you don’t want to miss.

For directions and more information, please visit http://gmvuac.org/train-show.