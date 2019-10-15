VFW Essay Contest is Open

Attention all Junior High and High School students and their parents in the Tahoma School District. It has come to the attention of your Veteran’s of Foreign Wars post 5052 members that information about the annual VFW’s essay contests has not been brought to your attention by your district’s administration. We are very disappointed that this has happened, as there is an opportunity for you to compete for money at 4 levels of competition.

We cannot understand why this has happened but want to rectify the district’s reticence in supporting our efforts by extending the due date for the entries until November 10th. Please go to the VFW’s website, VFW.org/programs, to get the entry form for Patriot’s Pen or Voice of Democracy (Middle school students – ask your principals for the information). As an incentive, please note that the top prize for Patriot’s Pen is $10,000 and for Voice of Democracy is $30,000. Not too bad for a little extra time, huh? Please forward any questions you may have to the district’s attention.