Retired Black Diamond Police K9 Needs Community’s Help

Sabre, a black Labrador Retriever, was rescued from a local humane society when he was a year old. He was trained to detect the odor of illegal drugs that were commonly hidden in buildings and vehicles. For 7 incredible years, he worked with Black Diamond Police Officer Kris Chatterson as a narcotics detection K9 team to fight the war on drugs as well as provide the community with the professional service they deserved. On December 31, 2012, Sabre retired from the Black Diamond Police Department after a very lucrative career. He has lived with Chatterson, his wife and his two daughters ever since.

Retired Black Diamond K9 Sabre was diagnosed with diabetes in February. Five months later, he lost his vision because of cataracts. He was completely blind for two months. He had cataract surgery, and both cataracts removed. He could see again for the first time in months. Two weeks later, he generated glaucoma in both eyes. He had to have emergency surgery where valves were put into both of his eyes to correct the problem, or he would lose his vision again. He still has his vision as of today. Sabre’s medication for his eyes will cost $1,100 per month for the rest of his life. The medicine cost is not covered by insurance. Black Diamond Officer Kris Chatterson and his wife, Gina, have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Sabre’s medical expenses.

Sabre spent seven years of his life serving the community of Black Diamond and needs our help. Click the link below to be taken to Sabre’s GoFundMe page and donate or share to help Sabre and his family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/6kpb32-k9?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0wMSkSHV4lS4KrS2yTL72SItjvjXZZfDWZWnRTYpuKxEu3Z5vw0cT-3Oc

For more information, contact:

Officer Kris Chatterson: (253) 261-0604‬

Gina Chatterson: (253) 261-6318