BECOME A YOUTH AMBASSADOR TO GERMANY THROUGH THE PRESTIGIOUS CBYX SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Have you dreamed of spending an academic year in another country, learning another language, experiencing another cultural, gaining a better global understanding, and representing the USA as a Youth Ambassador? If so… the US Department of State funded Congress-Bundestag (CBYX) Scholarship Program to Germany is for you! ASSE’s Congress Bundestag Program is currently recruiting applicants for its 2020-2021 program year.

Since 1983, the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (parliament) have co-sponsored the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship Program to help prepare ambitious young people for a global future. The CBYX program has enabled more than 26,000 students to expand their global perspectives and make new friends. As youth ambassadors of the United States, Congress-Bundestag students share their life and culture with their German hosts and build greater understanding of the United States and its diversity.

Applicants who wish to be considered for the CBYX Scholarship must be a U.S. Citizen between the ages of 15 years and 18 years and 6 months at the start of the program (born between Feb 1, 2002 – August 1, 2005) and be a high school student with a GPA of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.

The deadline to apply for the CBYX Scholarship Program is December 3, 2019

Students who are ready to apply will need to complete the online pre-application found at www.USAGermanyScholarship.org. Once the students complete the pre-application, they will be emailed further instructions regarding the final application. For more information, students can visit www.asse.com, call (800) 733-2773, or email asseusawest@asse.com.