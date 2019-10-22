Come Find Out Why Bats Are Good

Bats make a great contribution to the quality of life on earth. They are the major predators of night flying insects and agricultural pests, and they are pollinators in the tropics of many plants we depend on.

The Late Bloomers Garden Club invites those interested in learning more about Bats and how we can help to save them to a program on Tuesday, October 29th, at 10:30p.m., at the Maple Valley Fire Station, 22300 SE 231st St, near the Maple Valley exit from Hwy. 18.

The presenter is naturalist and wildlife educator with Sarvey Wildlife Care Center and Bats NW, Barbara Ogaard. Please join us for a program of Bat fun! Refreshments will be served.

Late Bloomers Garden Club is the club that has planted and maintained the Traffic Triangle Garden for about 12 years. This small Garden spot is located at Hwy. 18 and the Maple Valley exit.