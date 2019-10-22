Happy Hans performs at MVCC Oktoberfest 

The ever-popular Happy Hans band will perform once again at the annual Greater Maple Valley Community Center’s Oktoberfest on Friday, Oct. 25, 6:00 to 9:00 pm. The evening features a bratwurst dinner with beer or wine, a raffle, and entertainment by Happy Hans – a dance band that plays most any type of music, much of it danceable. The cost of $25, includes a buffet-style dinner and two drinks. Additional drink tickets are available for use at the bar. Non-alcohol drinks are also provided.

The Happy Hans band is one of the premier polka/German bands in the Pacific Northwest. They play festivals in Oregon and Washington, and have been invited to such well-known venues as Disneyland. This is the 14th year that Happy Hans has been featured entertainment at Oktoberfest as sponsored by the Community Center.

Reservations for Oktoberfest can be made at the Community Center office, 22010 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley or by calling 425-432-1272 to reserve tickets. Oktoberfest is a 21-year or older event for the city of Maple Valley. Advance reservations are recommended in order to assist with planning and the dinner. Currently, additional volunteers to tend the drink bar are being sought. The community is invited to come prepared for an evening of fun. All proceeds support the Health and Wellness Program at the Community Center.