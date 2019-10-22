Maple Valley Food Bank & Emergency Services Holiday Giving

We need your help in making the holidays brighter for local families in need! Each year Maple Valley Food Bank & Emergency Services provides Holiday Meals and Children’s Gifts to the clients we serve in Covington, Maple Valley, Black Diamond and within the Tahoma School District. Last year 777 families received holiday meals and 988 children had gifts to open on Christmas morning. We could not help so many people without the support of our generous community!

You can help us fulfill these needs by donating:

•New unwrapped gifts for children ages 12 and under

•$25 gift cards for children ages 13-18

•Non-perishable holiday food

•Monetary donations can be made online through our secure website:

•https://maplevalleyfoodbank.org/donate/

Or sent to: PO Box 322, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations before December 9th, 2019: MV Food bank, MV Library, MV Community Center, Covington Library

Your support is greatly appreciated!