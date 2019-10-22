Pacific Raceways Trunk or Treat

We are hosting the 1st Ever Trunk or Treat at Pacific Raceways on October 27th. Throughout the years Trunk or Treating has become a safe and fun way for families to enjoy Halloween festivities in one area and Pacific would like to be your go-to Halloween spot.

There will be a FREE Photo Booth, games, decorated cars from a variety of local businesses, car clubs, racers and even a few schools. We already know that there will be a tow truck, firetruck and multiple police cars on site decked out for the holiday event, as well!

This is FREE for everyone who is participating with decorated vehicles and families to come out to enjoy.

**If you are interested in being a part of the ‘show’ give us a call or quick message, the more trunks the better!!

***Students are welcome to come on out to earn some much needed volunteer time if you know of anyone.

***We are looking for more car clubs and racers (Juniors, this is a perfect time to show off your cars to all the little ones!) to bring out their cars to help us host the biggest Trunk or Treat in the area.

Thank you to Marly’s 420, Copy It Mail It, Automotive Experts, Dentists of Covington, GRCC Automotive Dept., KFG (Barry), Auburn Valley Towing and Race Rescue for sharing the info and bringing out your own vehicles to add to the fun!!