Shooting in Auburn Thursday Evening

A shooting Thursday night in Auburn has a suspect on the run still Friday morning.

Auburn Police officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m.

A couple were sitting in their car near 31500 104th Ave. SE when someone in a dark pickup truck drove up and parked behind them.

Some type an altercation broke out verbal or physical was not known at the time of this report. The suspect in the truck fired several shots at the couple, striking one of the victims.

The shooting victims were able to drive to a nearby 7-Eleven and call 911. One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.