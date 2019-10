Witte Road SE (East Bound), between SR 169 and 231st ST, will be closed on Friday, October 25th, between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Your patience will be appreciated.

For questions, please contact Tawni Dalziel at 425-413-8800 or tawni.dalziel@maplevalleywa.gov.

T-39 Project Page