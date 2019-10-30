Please come join us for a Jazz Night with the Trio of 3 on Friday, November 1st from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the Black Diamond Bakery & Restaurant!

The Trio of 3 features the delightful vocals of Robin Dalynn supported by the “Trio of 3.” Trio members include guitarist, Don Fardner, Drummer, Dave Hoskin and Bassist John Giuliani. The group has been performing in the Puget Sound Region for the past 8 years. Their repertoire is primarily from the great American Songbook along with some more popular songs played with an easy jazz twist.