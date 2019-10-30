Maple Valley council adopts resolution opposing I-976

The Maple Valley City Council adopted resolution R-19-1395, opposing I-976, during its Oct. 28 regular business meeting.

Initiative No. 976 is included on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. As stated in the ballot measure summary, the initiative would limit annual license fees to $30 for motor vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or less and, “repeal or remove authority to impose certain taxes and charges, including additional vehicle excise taxes funding regional transportation; calculate vehicle taxes based on Kelly Blue Book values; require regional transit authorities to retire bonds early when allowed; and repeal motor vehicle excise taxes pledged to regional transit authority bonds once they are tired.”

The measure would lower funding for state and local transportation projects. In Maple Valley, the initiative, if approved, will eliminate $430,000 in funding that is collected annually and dedicated to the City’s pavement overlay program.

If you have any questions please contact City Manager Laura Philpot at 425-413-8800 or laura.philpot@maplevalleywa.gov.