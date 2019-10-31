NOTICE OF SPECIAL JOINT MEETING

CITIES OF BLACK DIAMOND, ENUMCLAW, AND THE ENUMCLAW SCHOOL DISTRICT MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019 – 5:30 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Joint Meeting is being called for Monday, November 4, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at the Byron Kibler Elementary School Gymnasium located at 2057 Kibler Avenue, Enumclaw, Washington, for members of the Black Diamond City Council to participate in a discussion with the City Council of Enumclaw and the Enumclaw School District.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the agenda items include a dinner from 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., a tour of Byron Kibler Elementary School from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the joint meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The joint meeting includes updates from each city and the Enumclaw School District.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted the Thursday prior to the meeting at the Council Chambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us. For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-851-4564.

DATED this 31st day of October 2019.