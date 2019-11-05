Pacific Raceways held the first ever Trunk or Treat last Sunday afternoon for all the kids and their families. Judging by the turnout it was a big success. There were race cars decorated for the occasion and the teams on hand passing out candy to all the fans. There was a fire truck on display that the kids could get a close up experience with. Along with the treats there were cars on the track making runs for everyone to see and hear. All and all it was a great first time event. Next on the docket for the track is the NW Toy Run set for December 1st. Car clubs are already gearing up for this yearly event to help the US Marines Toys for Tots program. You should come and be a part of it. For more information check out www.pacificraceways.com. Photo by Bill Archer