For complete details about Auburn’s Veterans Parade and Observance, visit www.auburnwa.gov/vetsday

Saturday, November 9

11:00 a.m. – Auburn’s 54th Annual Veterans Parade

Main Street | Downtown Auburn

Flags, families and thousands of veterans will line Main Street in Auburn for the 2019 Veterans Parade. The Parade proceeds west on Main from E St. SE to A St. NW near Auburn City Hall over a period of approximately two and a half hours. The parade boasts over 200 entries and nearly 6,000 parade participants showcasing American strength of will, endurance and purpose. The crowd will be treated to patriotic music from over 25 marching bands, including America’s First Corps Band from JBLM and Navy Band Northwest. The parade will feature local Junior ROTC units, honor guards and military units. Spectators will also enjoy the procession of veteran units, drill teams, community and scouting groups, intermixed with floats, antique and classic cars and other entries of interest. Be on the lookout for antique military vehicles including a UH-1H Huey helicopter fuselage, a PBR, a replica submarine and Nimitz aircraft carrier. Spectators are advised to arrive early, bring a folding chair, a flag, their best salute and plenty of tissue.

Thank you to the Muckleshoot Casino and TriWest Healthcare Alliance for their generous support of the parade. Media support courtesy of KOMO 4, KOMO News Radio AM 1000/97.7 FM and Talk Radio 570 KVI.

Other activities on Saturday, November 9

7:00-9:30 a.m. – American Legion Community Breakfast

Auburn Senior Activity Center | 808 Ninth Street SE

The breakfast is co-sponsored by the American Legion Post #78 and the City of Auburn. The breakfast is $8/person and includes pancakes, eggs, ham and juice or coffee.

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.- Static Display & Exhibit Showcase

South Division St. & A Street SE | Downtown Auburn

Displays, booths, food, military equipment, military vehicles and veterans and/or military information.

9:45-10:15 a.m. – Remembrance Ceremony and Lighting of the Flame

Veterans Memorial Park | 411 E Street NE

The flame is lit and guarded through the night at the Veterans Memorial at Veterans Memorial Park,. Wreath placement, rifle salute, prayers and taps encompass this special ceremony held just prior to the Parade.

1:00-10:00 p.m. – Veterans Day High School Marching Band Competition

Auburn Memorial Stadium | 801 Fourth Street NE

The state’s largest marching band and field competition, hosted by the Auburn High School Band & Choir Parents, showcases over 25 bands competing in the field competition. Awards and full band retreat at 9:30pm. Event admission is charged at the door.

1:00-5:00 p.m. – Auburn VFW Post #1741 Open House

Auburn VFW | 1525 A Street NE, Ste. 107

The Auburn VFW Post #1741 invites all Veterans to come mix, meet and mingle with fellow Veterans. Food and refreshments will be served.

1:30-3:00 p.m. – Auburn Noon Lions Veterans Day Luncheon

Merrill Gardens at Auburn | 18 1st Street SE

The luncheon is co-sponsored by the Auburn Noon Lions Club and the City of Auburn. Pre-reservations are $15/person and includes a variety of pastas, salad, rolls, desert and beverages. The lunch program honors our Veterans, with special recognition given to our dignitaries in attendance. The Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee’s Outstanding Veterans will be honored at the lunch, along with other special presentations. For additional information or to reserve seats by phone, call 253-931-3043.