Black Diamond Police news Updated 10-23 to 10-27, 2019

On 10/23/2019 an officer received a phone request to confirm a Black Diamond arrest warrant for a suspect being released from SCORE Jail. The warrant was confirmed and the suspect was booked directly into SCORE.

*****

On Friday, 10/25/2019, Officers were dispatched to assist the King County Sheriff’s Department at the scene of a single vehicle collision in the 28100 block of Black Diamond Ravensdale RD.

*****

On 10/26/2019 officers responded to an assist to Enumclaw Police Department for a large physical fight involving a firearm in the 600 block of Myrtine Street. Officer arrived and assisted in scene security, and taking statements from victims.

*****

On 10-27-2019, at approximately 0104 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the 21900 block of SE 288th ST. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver was under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs. The driver was arrested and booked into Issaquah Jail for DUI. The vehicle was impounded to Royal Towing.

*****

On 10/27/2019 officers responded to the 32500 block of 5th Ave for a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle parked unoccupied. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the driver.

*****

On 10/27/19 an officer responded to the 31300 block of 3rd Ave for a report of threats in progress. An Enumclaw Police Officer responded to assist. Through investigation one subject was arrested for assault and booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.

*****

On 10/27/2019 an officer responded to the 32200 block of 3rd Ave for a civil standby. Officers stood by while one subject collected his property from a residence.

*****

On Sunday, 10/27/19, at about 1527 Black Diamond Officers received a call from a residence in the 31000 block of 229th AVE SE. The caller advised that her two sons had warrants. Officers arrived and located one of the sons. He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail without incident.

*****

On 10-27-2019, at approximately 1945 hours, officers on-viewed a two vehicle collision near the 34300 block of SR 169. Officers ensured that none of the occupants were in need of medical assistance and took the collision report. The vehicles were towed from the scene.

*****

On 10/28/2019, officers responded to the 32400 block of 4th Ave for a welfare check. While on location officers located a subject with a misdemeanor warrant. Officers attempted to detain the subject who fled on foot. Officers were able to detain the subject a short distance away. Once in custody the subject was placed in the back seat of a police vehicle. The subject began kicking the patrol vehicle damaging the door. The subject was then booked into jail on a felony for the damage he caused.