Tahoma National Cemetery Veterans Day Ceremony

What: The Department of Veterans Affairs pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the Veterans it honors in the area. The ceremony will include remarks by Consul Keer, Canadian Counsel for Political, Economic and Public Affairs and Brigadier General Boivin Deputy Commanding General, Operations, I Corps (Canada) and military honors.

The ceremony is open to the public.

Who: Speakers will include:

Keynote speech George Cannizzaro

Executive Assistant, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary for

Field Programs and Cemetery Operations

Who: Guest Speaker:

U.S. Representative Kim Schrier, M.D.

Washington District 8

Other Participants:

Gateway Band – Musical performance

Washington National Guard and JBLM Canadian Detachment – Presentation of Colors / Honor Guard

USN CWO (Retired) Joe LaVoie – Master of Ceremonies

Lindsay Delmarter – National Anthem

American Legion Post 15 of Kent – Military Honors Rifle Salute.

Bernie Moskowitz, Jack Prindle and Jim Sailors – Triple Echo Taps

When: Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Tahoma National Cemetery Main Flag Pole Assembly Area. The Stearman Group will provide a fly-over to start the program (Weather Permitting) in WWI Vintage Bi-planes at 11:05am led by Pilot Rich Aldridge.

Parking: Parking space is limited in the cemetery. Plan to walk to and from your parking spot to the ceremony.

*Mobility impaired users with handicap tags can drop off passengers at the flag pole and proceed to designated special parking where a shuttle will take drivers to the ceremony assembly area.

**Media parking is available on-site but must check in with Administration upon arrival.

Contact: Thomas Yokes, Cemetery Director

Office: Phone number 425-413-9614 / thomas.yokes@va.gov