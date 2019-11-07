UPDATE: Hit and Run Fatality Collision in Covington

At approximately 5:30 PM on 11/06/2019 a bicyclist was riding northeast on SE Wax Road along the east edge of the roadway. The bicyclist was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. After the collision the vehicle continued northeast on SE Wax Road and turned north on 193 Ave SE dragging the bicycle. The bicycle was found near the corner of 193 Ave SE and SE 242 Place in the roadway.

The 51 year old male bicyclist was pronounced dead while in route to the life flight helicopter. The bicyclist has not yet been identified. He was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office for examination and identification.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may be an unknown color 2000-2002 Chevrolet Cavalier and may have extensive front end damage.

This collision is currently under investigation by the MARR unit.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as information becomes available.

If anyone has information on this incident please call the KCSO at 206/296-3311 or 911.