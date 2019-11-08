William Dodds Hodge, Jr. Passed Away

November 26, 1927 – October 29, 2019

William D. Hodge, Jr. passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Renton, Washington.

Bill was a resident of Maple Valley, Washington for over 50 years.

Bill was born November 26, 1927 in Rochester, NY to William D Hodge, Sr. and Elizabeth Blyth Hodge. Bill spent 2 years in the United States Navy as a Radarman. When he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy, Bill attended Syracuse University for electrical engineering with a specifics in Radar.

Bill Married Norma Catherine Crandall on July 25,1952.

Bill moved to the Pacific Northwest when he received his job offer from Boeing. He enjoyed the Pacific Northwest, often hunting and taking guests, from out of town, up to the mountains and to the wilderness of Mount Rainier. Bill was a lifetime member of the NRA.

Bill retired for Boeing as a senior engineer and spent many summers traveling to dog shows with his wife of 40 years, Norma.

Bill enjoyed creating a vegetable garden that could feed more than his family and was an avid wood worker, creating useful furniture for family and friends. Bill enjoyed collecting stamps, especially in sets that had a common theme.

Bill was an active member in the Maple Valley Presbyterian Church (Maple Valley Church) and was a greeter on Sunday morning services. He attended bible study and other groups in the Maple Valley Church.

Bill is survived by his sister Suzanne Mancini, sons, William D. Hodge III & Douglas M. Hodge (Betsey). His grandchildren William D. Hodge IV, Michelle Nicole Hodge (Barron Shurn), Hiram Huntington Sheffield (Meghan), Angus Oliver Hodge. And his great grandchildren, Seamus Mckeever Sheffield and Penelope Anne Sheffield.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Norma Hodge, daughter Genine Mary Hodge, sister, Arlene Plummer.

A memorial service will be held November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Maple Valley Church, 22659 Sweeney Road SE, Maple Valley, Washington, 98038. All are welcomed.