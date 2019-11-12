Black Diamond Police News 10-30 to 11-3-19

On 10-31-19, at approximately 0357 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 31500 block of 3rd AVE. The reporting party advised his girlfriend, who is an employee of the 76 station, had sent him a text message about a van that had an occupant watching her as she closed for the night. This text message went unnoticed until he called. He received no other messages from her since then. Officers arrived on scene, her vehicle was not there and the business was closed for the night. Officers learned she lived in unincorporated King County and the call was forwarded to them.

*****

On 10-31-19, at approximately 07:48 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding an assault that took place at a residence in the 31300 block of 3rd AVE. Officers arrived at the residence and conducted an investigation. Upon completing the investigation, it was determined that a female assaulted her husband by striking him across the head with a glass lid to an appliance. The female was taken into custody for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) and booked into SCORE jail.

*****

On 11-01-19, at approximately 0342 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to an agency assist in the 32000 block of Union DR. King County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene with an unoccupied vehicle that had been involved in a collision. The registered owner was a resident of Black Diamond and Deputies requested Officers attempt to make contact with the registered owner. Officers arrived at the address and made contact with the registered owners stepmother. She stated the vehicle was sold approximately one week ago. Officers relayed this information to King County Deputies through dispatch. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

*****

On 11/01/19 at approximately 16:26 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 26400 block on Lawson St. It was determined that the driver had a License status of suspended in 3rd degree. Driver was cited and released at the scene

*****

On 11/1/2019 officers responded to a DV protection order violation in progress in the 31300 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect in a parking lot nearby. The suspect was arrested and later booked into the Enumclaw Jail.

*****

On Saturday, 11/02/2019, Officers contacted an individual sleeping on the property of a business in the 30700 block of 3rd AVE. The person was asked to move from the property and agreed to do so.

*****

On Saturday, 11/02/2019, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 31200 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a request for a civil standby. Officers responded to the location and advised the parties on the requirements for handling the matter as a civil issue.

*****

On 11/02/19, at about 1602 hours, an Officer was dispatched to the 32500 block of 3rd AVE regarding a suspicious subject. An officer contacted the complainant at his residence. During the investigation, it was determined that this was a civil matter. The complainant was issued a check from a known law firm to him. The subject who served him with the check, took a photo of the complainant’s ID as proof of receipt and had him sign for the check. This was a civil matter and no criminal act had occurred.

*****

On 11-03-2019, at approximately 0356 hours, Black Diamond and Enumclaw officers arrived in the area of 260th AVE SE and SE 424th ST to back King County Sheriff’s Office on a hit and run. Officers conducted an area check for the vehicle’s occupants who had fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate the subjects and cleared the scene without incident.

****

On Sunday, 11/03/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 23700 block of Roberts DR in regard to a report of a hit and run collision from the previous night. Officers checked the scene but were unable to develop any information regarding the suspect driver or vehicle.