Renton Officer Shot Naked Man Armed With Gun, Police Say

Renton Police said a man was shot by an officer Tuesday morning after pointing a gun at several people.

A man was shot by Renton Police Tuesday morning after he pointed a gun at several people, according to investigators. Officers arrived on the 4700 block of Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast shortly after 8 a.m. on reports that a naked man was breaking windows and pointing a gun at employees inside several businesses.

The man ran west toward Interstate 405 and police confronted him near Northeast 44th Street. Investigators said the man did not respond to officers’ commands and pointed a gun at them before he was shot by an officer. Medics transported the man to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Valley Investigation Team is investigating the shooting, per department protocol. Any witnesses have not been interviewed by detectives are asked to contact Renton Police at 425-430-7500.

Northbound Interstate 405 to Northeast 44th Street was closed until approximately 3:15 p.m. as the investigation continued.