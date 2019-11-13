Transportation Commission meeting in Federal Way examines local transportation and Sea-Tac expansion

Community leaders and local officials from Federal Way and neighboring areas of south King and north Pierce County will meet with the Washington State Transportation Commission next week to share their perspectives on transportation issues, challenges, and successes.

The commission meeting takes place in the City Council Chambers, Federal Way City Hall, 33325 Eighth Ave. S, Federal Way, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 20. This is a public meeting and persons wishing to speak to the commission may do so during the public comment periods at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Briefings on Tuesday morning will address the transportation challenges, needs and successes of Federal Way, Fife, Milton, Tacoma, King County, Pierce County, Metro, Pierce Transit, and Sound Transit. Tuesday afternoon, commissioners will tour transportation facilities and projects in Federal Way as well as the footprint of the Gateway Program, a major state transportation project to improve access to the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

Wednesday’s agenda begins with a briefing and roundtable discussion of the Gateway Program, a $2 billion investment in two projects: completing State Route 167 in Pierce County, and SR 509 in King County. The projects will improve connections to the ports of Tacoma and Seattle, and help ensure people and goods move more reliably through the Puget Sound region. Tolling revenue will contribute $180 million, nearly 10 percent of the project cost.

Next, the commission will hear presentations about efforts underway to address the rapid growth in air travel demand at Sea-Tac Airport. Josh Brown, executive director of the Puget Sound Regional Council will report on the two-year “Regional Aviation Baseline Study” of current and future aviation needs and capacities undertaken by his agency. The Port of Seattle will discuss its progress on a major expansion of the airport’s capacity.

Wednesday’s meeting concludes with a presentation by King County Metro on its work to develop options to improve access to transit for low-income communities.

The Washington State Transportation Commission holds meetings throughout the state each year to gain insight from local government, industry and citizens about transportation issues that affect their communities and region. This information helps the commission to develop transportation policy recommendations to the State Legislature and Governor that reflect the priorities of the people and local governments throughout the state of Washington. The commission met in Bremerton, Okanogan County, and Stevenson earlier this year.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit: www.wstc.wa.gov/